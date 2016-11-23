The Way Things Were – 11/24/2016
by Anne Weaver About the week of November 24th, 1968, Neal L. Moylan of Delmar, a career man with 21 years of State Service, has been appointed by Gov. Rockefeller as State Commerce Commissioner to succeed the late Ronald B. Peterson of Schenectady. Noting Mr. Moylan’s more than 20 years of service in both the
Anne Weaver, I have been meaning to correct your column from October 20-26 for a month now, but life got busy. My father’s name was Harold Å Jerry, Jr., with our family name spelled with a J.
My mother passed away this year (Lyn Jerry) and she would have called and corrected the spelling immediately. She was after all a veteran English teacher. In any case, I do enjoy your column and my family (brother, sister, and I) still own property called Dug Mountain Ponds.
Thanks, Danielle Jerry