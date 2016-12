CLASSES SAFETY COURSE PISECO — The Pleasant Riders Snowmobile Club will hold a safety course for new snowmobilers , at their club house 1630 Route 8 Piseco on Thursday, Dec. 29. The class begins at 8 a.m. All participants must arrive at 7:45 a.m. to fill out paperwork. Bring a bagged lunch, snacks, drinks, and pencils.