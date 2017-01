CLASSES CROSS COUNTRY SKI CLASS BENSON — The Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center will host a women’s-only cross country ski program Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by contacting Lapland Lake at 518-863-4974, vacation@laplandlake.com and online at www.laplandlake.com. The program will cost $50 or $78 if rental equipment is needed.