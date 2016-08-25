DEC responding to nuisance bear incidents in Speculator
By Jack Leadley Jr. Express Staff SPECULATOR — At least three bears have become a nuisance in the village this summer. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is trying to capture and relocate some of them. Many area residents are sharing their experiences on Facebook and elsewhere. Stacy Brooks of Page Street posted the following
Correction | Photo Submitted by Shane Kennedy of the Bear in the tree
The location of this photo is actually across the road from the Sampson residence on Old Page Hill Road. That’s my garbage can and the garbage I cleaned up the following morning.