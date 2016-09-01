That’s a pig of a different colour
By JACK LEADLEY JR. Express Staff SPECULATOR — Speculator’s landmark Pig Rock is blushing. The iconic formation along Route 30 is usually grey. Boys from nearby Deerfoot Lodge, a Christian camp on Whitaker Lake, traditionally paint the rock that colour. But recently, rivals from Camp Tapawingo, a Christian girls’ camp on the island in Lake
Conjecture. Had Mr. Leadley called Tapawingo or Deerfoot about this, he would have learned that both camp staffs had already left for the season by the time this occurred. A rivalry or ‘prank culture’ does not exist between Deerfoot, Tapawingo, or Camp of the Woods, and has not for the last 12 years and more. The organizations have worked hard to maintain a positive and respectful relationship.
The pranksters got what they wanted–lots of attention (and someone else was blamed)
Chief Ron Mackey, Deerfoot Lodge