Monday through Friday: 11 a.m., Walk To Music, Wells Community Hall. Thursday, Dec. 8: 7 p.m., Partners In Education meets, Ambulance Bldg. Monday, Dec. 12: 7 p.m., Hope Town Board meets, Town Hall; 7 p.m., Wells Town Board meets, Senior Meal Site. Tuesday, Dec. 13: 9 to 11 a.m., Wells Food Pantry Open, WCH; 6