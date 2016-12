Photo submitted The musicians/reenactors, Liaisons Plaisantes, will come to The Revival Dec. 18. On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., The Revival welcomes Liaisons Plaisantes, a group of five re-enactor musicians who will present “A Plaisantes Christmas”, an 18th century musical experience of holiday parlor music as enjoyed by the early colonists of Upstate Mohawk Valley.