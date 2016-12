To be held Feb 17th-Feb. 25th, 2017 in Indian Lake. Scheduled events include: The SNOCADE Parade complete with our Festival King and Queen. Tricky Tray Breakfast Outing Book and Bake Sale Winter Wonderland Craft Fair Community Snow Sculpture Meet and Greet Snowmobile outing and Guided Snowmobile Rides Adult competitions including the popular Frying Pan Toss