Photo by Jack Leadley A banner on Marianne Giannott’s house welcomes her son, Pvt. Nicholas Giannott, home. By Jack Leadley Jr. Express News Staff SPECULATOR — A huge banner hangs in front Marianne Giannott’s porch in Speculator, welcoming home her son, freshly minted Marine Nicholas Giannott. Pvt. Giannott graduated from Marine boot camp on Dec.