By PETE KLEIN Express News Staff ARIETTA—The Arietta Town Board held its annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 4 at the Piseco Common School Building, Town Offices. Present at the meeting were Supervisor Rick Wilt, councilpersons Barry Baker, Michael Knapp, Sarah Rudes, Christy Wilt, Highway Superintendent Ryan Germain, and Zoning Officer Samuel “Mel” Lascola. The board