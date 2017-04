Monday, April 3 Pork chops, sweet potatoes, mixed veggies and rice pudding with topping. Tuesday, April 4 Roast turkey with gravy, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, California medley and peached. Wednesday, April 5 American goulash, tossed salad, asparagus and apricots. Thursday, April 6 Cold plate: Chicken salad on a bed of Romaine lettuce, pasta salad, tomato,