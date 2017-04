Monday, May 1 Baked chicken tenders with sauce, potato of the day, tomato and zucchini, and chilled pears. Tuesday, May 2 Beef tomato Florentine with noodles and cheese, Scandinavian veggies, garlic bread, and tropical fruit cup. Wednesday, May 3 Roast pork with gravy, mashed potato, peas and onion, and birthday cake. Thursday, May 4 Tuna