Photo by Pete Klein The Inlet Town Board met on Tuesday, April 11, and moved to add the duties of tax collector to the duties of the town clerk. Photo shows (l-r) Councilperson Tim Brownsell, Town Clerk/Tax Collector Patty Wittmeyer, Supervisor John Frey, Councilperson Dan Levi and Councilperson Bill Faro II By PETE KLEIN Express