The Raquette Lake Volunteer Ambulance Squad was incorporated June 27, 2012 as a sibling organization to Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department. The organizations work side by side to provide the best emergency medical services to Raquette Lake residents and visitors. RLVAS has eight EMT-Basics: Louis Burke, Tom Mattice, Mitch Edelstein, Kurt Murdock, Jen Temple, Aris