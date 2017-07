INLET — The Shrinking Violets will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is Fern Park Pavilion. Playing together as Shrinking Violets since 1993, Darryl and