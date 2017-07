Monday – Friday: 4-7 p.m., Walking Program, IL School—use Crow Hill entrance. Thursday, July 27: 10 a.m., 7:30 p.m., AA meeting, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Friday, July 28: Saturday, July 29: 7:30 p.m., AA meeting, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Monday, July 31: 12:30 to 3 p.m., Senior Bingo, Mealsite. Tuesday, Aug. 1: 9 a.m., North