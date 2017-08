WELLS — It wouldn’t be summer if the audience’s favorite, Bob Stump and his sizzling blend of Stumpgrass didn’t make an appearance at the Revival, 1441 Rt. 30, in Wells, Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. Coming along with him will be multi instrumentalist Tom White on fiddle, banjo, mandolin and Bob Assenni, percussionist extraordinaire.