LONG LAKE — Frank Jacobson, harpsichord and organ; Lynn Waickman, recorders; Esther Rogers Baker, cello; and Steve Lester, guitar, will perform in concert at the United Methodist Church in Long Lake on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. Their concert, entitled “An Evening of Suites”, will include Renaissance, Baroque, and contemporary British, Brazilian, and Argentinian music