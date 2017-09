File photo Racers line up to paddle at the start of last year’s Adirondack Canoe Classic. OLD FORGE — The 35th Annual Adirondack Canoe Classic, the three-day, 90-mile paddling event from Old Forge to Saranac Lake, will take place Sept. 8 to 10. Hosted by the Adirondack Watershed Alliance (AWA), the state Department of Environmental Conservation