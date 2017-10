Wells Volunteer Fire Company has protected the town since 1936. Officers starting Nov. 1 are Chief Vince Lauria, 1st Assistant Chief Bob Both, 3rd Assistant Chief Bernie Moldt, Chaplain Ken Hoffman, 2nd Assistant Chief Tim O’Neill, Captain Bob Stuart, Secretary Stephanie Hoffman, Treasurer Cathy Simons, Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Blackwood, Captain of Fire Police Don MacHattie and