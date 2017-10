Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department was incorporated Dec. 19, 1935, by James T.E. Ovitt, Elwin Austin, Henry D. Stone, Earl Plumley, Robert Carey, Martin McAveigh, Edward P. Jennings and Oliver C. Kellogg. Officers were Captain James T. Ovitt, Assistant Captain Duke Austin, Treasurer Arthur T. Carey and Clerk Oliver Kellogg. CURRENT OFFICERS: Chief Tony Clark,