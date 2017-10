Thursday, Oct. 12 Roast pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, winter squash, birthday cake. Friday, Oct. 13 Tamale pie, California medley, coleslaw, cranberry crunch. Monday, Oct. 16 Creamy chicken casserole, sweet potatoes, peas and onions, tropical fruit salad. Tuesday, Oct. 17 Beef pot pie with potatoes and veggies, winter squash, chilled peaches. Wednesday, Oct. 18