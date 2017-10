GASOLINE State average: $2.67/gallon (last year $2.29). Upstate avg.: $2.66/gallon (last year $2.24). DIESEL State average: $2.93/gallon (last year $2.49). HEATING OIL Statewide avg.: $2.71/gallon (last year $2.38). North Country avg.: $2.51/gallon (last year $2.22). PROPANE Statewide avg.: $2.65/gallon (last year $2.27). North Country avg.: $3.32/gallon (last year $2.74). ELECTRIC Statewide avg.: July 2017 $0.188