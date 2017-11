Monday – Friday @ Noon Long Lake Nutrition Site serving lunch to our area seniors. Great lunch and social time. All are welcome, so come join us! Call Colleen Smith at 518-624-5221 Thursday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m., Swim Bus leaves St. Henry’s Church–624-3077 to sign up; 5 p.m., Knitting / Crochet Circle meets, LL Library;