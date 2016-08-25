Obituaries – 08/25/2016
Roland B. Stearns August 10, 2016 Roland B. Stearns, 89, of North Palm Beach, Fla. and Blue Mountain Lake, N.Y., passed away on August 10, 2016 while under treatment at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla. Roland was born in New York City to the late Robert B. Stearns and Bernice Marks-Stearns. Predeceased by his
Hello, my name is Miriam Bodwell and I am trying to get a copy of Roland Stearns obituary on 08/25/2016 in your paper. What do I need to do to get a copy…today is 08/27/16. Could you send it to me if I give you my mastercard? Thanks.
Best option is to call the office (I’m assuming you want a printed version) Monday at 518-843-1100.