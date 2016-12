Martin David Bozak November 30, 2016 Martin David Bozak, 81, went to be with his Lord Nov. 30, 2016, at his home. Born Jan. 15, 1935, in Troy, N.Y., he was the son of the late Martin Ambrose and Emma (Gori) Bozak. Martin was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees and