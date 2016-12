Ruth E. Goyer December 13, 2016 Ruth E. Goyer, 82, of Crow Hill Rd., passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2016, at Adirondack Tri County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Feb. 27, 1934, in Roslindale, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (McCready) Greenquist. She was a graduate of Watervliet