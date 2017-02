Abbie Sunde Verner January 25, 2017 Abbie Sunde Verner, 79, of Long Lake, N.Y., passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Glens Falls Hospital with her daughters by her side. She was born on July 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Einar Andrew and Miriam (Lathrop)