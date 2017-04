Thomas V. Hoover April 10, 2017 Thomas V. Hoover, age 65, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville. He was born at home in his beloved Speculator to Esther and Alfred Hoover on May 28, 1951. He married Bobbi Lynne Hoover on Feb. 12, 1972. He worked at Onieda Market