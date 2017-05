Ronile Lawrence April 25, 2017 Ronile Lawrence, 71, of 128 Longview Drive, Lake Pleasant, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y., following a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born on Feb. 7, 1946, in Bronxville, N.Y., the daughter of the late William Van Duzer Lawrence II