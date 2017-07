Virginia Fisk Colby July 2, 2017 Virginia Fisk Colby, 97, of Greenwood, S.C., passed away on July 2, 2017. Born in Flushing, N.Y., on Dec. 17, 1919, to Charles and Cara Lane Fisk, Virginia was known to family and friends as Ginny or Vee. She graduated in 1942 from Radcliffe College, now part of Harvard