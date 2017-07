Alfred Brockunier III July 17, 2017 Alfred Brockunier III, 64, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on July 17, 2017, at his home in Piseco, N.Y. He was born on May 31, 1953, in Washington D.C. to Dr. Alfred Brockunier Jr. and Dorothy Elaine Kirk. Alfred grew up in Pelham, N.Y., and