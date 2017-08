Ina Rose (Frasier) Nearbin July 28, 2017 On July 28, 2017, God welcomed Ina Rose (Frasier) Nearbin into her heavenly home. She passed away peacefully and gracefully in her home in Fort Plain, N.Y., surrounded by her family. Ina was born Jan. 18, 1934, in North Hampton, N.Y., to Brayton and Ada (Edwards) Frasier. When