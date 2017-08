Maxine M. Tubbs August 6, 2017 Maxine M. Tubbs, age 71, a resident of Piseco, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Oct. 9, 1945, the daughter of the late Jesse S. and Geraldine Flansburg Brann. She was employed for