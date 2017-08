Jacqueline A. Wilcox Jacqueline A. Wilcox, 85 of Wells, N.Y., and formerly of Big Moose, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday at the Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y. Jackie was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late George and Cecelia (Riley) Preston. She married her