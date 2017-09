Delos Byron Abrams Jr. September 8, 2017 Delos Byron Abrams Jr., of the Town of Hope, (Northville, N.Y.) passed away Friday Sept. 8, 2017, peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by his devoted family. Delos was born in Wells, N.Y., on June 4, 1927, to Delos and Ruey Stanyon Abrams. He attended school in Wells