Martin A. Hanna September 12, 2017 Martin A. Hanna, age 79, a resident of Northville, died Sept. 12, 2017, at the Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam following a long illness. He was born in Amsterdam, N.Y., on June 27, 1938. The son of the late Andrew “Clarence” and Helen Casler Hanna. Marty was