Short named acting principal, superintendent in Long Lake
The Long Lake Central School District Board of Education has appointed Noelle J. Short as acting principal/superintendent, effective Oct. 1. Long Lake Superintendent Donald K. Carlisle, Ed.D., will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence for the remainder of the school year. He will work closely with Ms. Short as a consultant to the
This is Noelle SHORT- not Swift, you have the name wrong on both the title and the photo caption.
Thank you for catching that – We’ll fix it online.