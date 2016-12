November 16, 2016 at 6 p.m. The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. by board president Kenneth Hoffman. Board members present: Cathie Rust, Racheal Foster, Dorman Reese, and William Stuart. Also Present: Superintendent Thomas D. Sincavage, Building Principal Jeremy Siddon, District Clerk Kathleen Towers, and three guests. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Mrs.