Wells Central School honor roll The 2nd Quarter Honor Roll Listing for Wells Central School is as follows: High Honors: Grade 12 –Madeleine Brown, Nicholas Dopp, Dallas Erb, Erika Foster, Gerald Millet, Justin Morse, Daniel O’Connor, Caleb Trezise, Rebekah Weaver Grade 11 – Ryan Bolebruch, Alyssa Lewis Grade 10 – Genevieve Brown, Shane Kennedy, Sierra