The Long Lake Central School District announced its third quarter Honor Roll students. High Honor Roll, GPA of 89.5 or better Grades 3 through 6: Amelia Belcher; William Belcher; Brock Fleishman; Pailin Hample; Nathan Holley II. Grades 7 through 12: Ethan Bush; Karmen Howe; Kylie Martin; McKenzie Munger; Annalise Penrose; Kanoknuch Sitthakom. Honor Roll, GPA