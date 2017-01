Benson – Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center will host a women’s-only cross country ski program Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The popular five-hour ski program, “Lapland Ladies Love to Ski,” is geared to first-timer through intermediate skiers ages 18 and over. Focus is on classic ski technique. Cost